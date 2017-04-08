Vincent Janssen Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Mauricio Pochettino has named his Tottenham Hotspur squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford at White Hart Lane later today.



With Danny Rose still recuperating from an injury, Ben Davies continues to be deployed as a left-back with Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Kieran Trppier forming the rest of the back four for Spurs today. Hugo Lloris returns to the starting eleven to replace Michel Vorm, who is currently out injured.











Eric Dier and Moussa Dembele will form the midfield two and Vincent Janssen will lead the attack with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli supporting him. Harry Kane has returned to the squad after returning from an injury but has only managed to find a place on the bench.



Spurs are still seven points behind Chelsea in the league standings and will be looking to keep pressure on the league leaders with a win at home today.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford



Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Janssen



Substitutes: Lopez, Walker, Wimmer, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama, Kane

