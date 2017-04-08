We Needed That – Raheem Sterling Salutes Manchester City Beating Hull

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling admits that his team needed the win 3-1 against Hull City but is not pleased with the way they conceded a late goal at the Etihad.



Hull kept the home side at bay for a while in the first half but Ahmed Elmohamady turned the ball into his own goal from a dangerous low cross from Jesus Navas in the 31st minute to open the scoring for Manchester City.











Sergio Aguero doubled the lead just a few minutes after the game restarted in the second half and Fabian Delph scored Manchester City’s third goal just after the hour mark to send the Citizens cruising towards a comfortable home win.



Hull defender Andrea Ranocchia scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute and Sterling is not pleased that his side didn’t manage to keep their concentration in order to earn a clean sheet.





However, the winger is happy with the win as he feels Manchester City have dropped too many unnecessary points in recent weeks, which has hurt their title chances.

Sterling told the BBC: "We needed a win today, we have dropped too many points and it was back to winning ways.



"With five minutes to go we need to see the game out and don't concede.



"It was sloppy and we have to fix that.



"We don't worry about other teams' results, it's step by team and just focus on our results."



Manchester City remain fourth in the Premier League table on 61 points.

