XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/04/2017 - 17:18 BST

We Needed That – Raheem Sterling Salutes Manchester City Beating Hull

 




Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling admits that his team needed the win 3-1 against Hull City but is not pleased with the way they conceded a late goal at the Etihad.

Hull kept the home side at bay for a while in the first half but Ahmed Elmohamady turned the ball into his own goal from a dangerous low cross from Jesus Navas in the 31st minute to open the scoring for Manchester City.




Sergio Aguero doubled the lead just a few minutes after the game restarted in the second half and Fabian Delph scored Manchester City’s third goal just after the hour mark to send the Citizens cruising towards a comfortable home win.

Hull defender Andrea Ranocchia scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute and Sterling is not pleased that his side didn’t manage to keep their concentration in order to earn a clean sheet.
 


However, the winger is happy with the win as he feels Manchester City have dropped too many unnecessary points in recent weeks, which has hurt their title chances.  

Sterling told the BBC: "We needed a win today, we have dropped too many points and it was back to winning ways.

"With five minutes to go we need to see the game out and don't concede.

"It was sloppy and we have to fix that.

"We don't worry about other teams' results, it's step by team and just focus on our results."

Manchester City remain fourth in the Premier League table on 61 points.
 