Yaya Toure Starts – Manchester City Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester City vs Hull City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to host Hull City at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture later this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's side currently sit in fourth spot in the Premier League standings, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea and will be aiming to lock in a top four spot before the end of the season.











The Citizens are without Bacary Sagna, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan through injury against the Tigers, who are themselves desperate for points to avoid relegation.



To get the job done at home, Guardiola selects Claudio Bravo between the sticks, while Aleksandar Kolarov and John Stones pair up in the centre of defence. Fabian Delph protects the back four, while Leroy Sane, David Silva, Yaya Toure and Raheem Sterling operate behind Sergio Aguero.



On the bench the Manchester City manager has Kevin De Bruyne if he needs a creative spark, while Nolito is an attacking option.



Manchester City Team vs Hull City



Bravo, Clichy, Stones, Navas, Kolarov, Toure, Delph, Sterling, Silva (c), Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Caballero, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Iheanacho

