You’ve Been Almost Negligent, Garth Crooks Tells West Ham United Board

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has accused the West Ham United board in being "almost negligent" with the way they have behaved, arguing they have put extra pressure on the side.



West Ham scored a vital 1-0 win at the London Stadium over Swansea City earlier today to give their battle against relegation a big shot in the arm and the Hammers are eyeing just one more win to move up to 39 points and see off drop zone fears.











There has been speculation West Ham could remove manager Slaven Bilic at the end of the season, though he has received a vote of confidence from the club's board.



And Crooks, who hailed the West Ham players for coping with the pressure against the Swans, took aim at the Hammers' board.





" What was so significant about that pressure today is that the West Ham players were equal to it, they held their nerve under some extraordinary moments", Crooks said on the BBC's Final Score programme.