Every Team Have Injuries – Liverpool Star Says Reds Must Cope

Joel Matip believes Liverpool must cope with their injury list and focus on continuing to pick up results as they push to finish the season in the Premier League's top four.



The Reds have been robbed of the services of key stars of late and were forced to start with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the bench against Stoke City on Saturday; the pair came on at half time and helped turn the match in Liverpool's favour as the Reds won 2-1.











For Matip, Liverpool must forget about the injuries they presently have and the German argued that every side suffers with injuries.



And the defender urged the Reds to handle being without the players and focus on continuing to pick up results; next up for Liverpool is a trip to Tony Pulis' West Brom.





" I think every team has this small injury list, but we have to handle this and now we have a week to concentrate and prepare for the next game", Matip said on LFC TV.