06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/04/2017 - 14:19 BST

Exceptional, Got To Play Against Newcastle – Former Leeds Star Backs Whites Man To Keep Spot

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has called for Kemar Roofe to keep his place in the Whites team for the clash against Newcastle United on Good Friday.

Whites head coach Garry Monk chose to name Roofe as one of his wide attackers in Saturday's 3-0 win against Preston North End at Elland Road.




The former Oxford United man did not disappoint, opening the scoring for Leeds and turning in a good display in the Championship fixture which led to Whelan dubbing him "exceptional".

And Whelan thinks Roofe has done more than enough to deserve to keep his place at St James' Park.
 


"We know Monk will pick the side best suited to beating Newcastle, but Roofe will be gutted if he's not starting next week", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's not started back-to-back games for a while, but he's actually had many good performances.

"He struggled at the start of the season, changed his game, had a good spell, then couldn't really get in the team.

"But he was exceptional – he showed great vision and energy", he added.

Leeds currently sit in fifth spot in the Championship and boast a five-point cushion over seventh placed Fulham, as the battle to secure a playoff spot heats up.

Newcastle eased to a 2-0 victory at Elland Road in the earlier league game between the two teams this season, however the Magpies have won just two of their last four Championship matches at St. James' Park.
 