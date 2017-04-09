Exceptional, Got To Play Against Newcastle – Former Leeds Star Backs Whites Man To Keep Spot

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has called for Kemar Roofe to keep his place in the Whites team for the clash against Newcastle United on Good Friday.



Whites head coach Garry Monk chose to name Roofe as one of his wide attackers in Saturday's 3-0 win against Preston North End at Elland Road.











The former Oxford United man did not disappoint, opening the scoring for Leeds and turning in a good display in the Championship fixture which led to Whelan dubbing him "exceptional".



And Whelan thinks Roofe has done more than enough to deserve to keep his place at St James' Park.





" We know Monk will pick the side best suited to beating Newcastle, but Roofe will be gutted if he's not starting next week", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.