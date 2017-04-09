I Am Benjamin Button – Zlatan Ibrahimovic Delights As Man Utd Beat Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that he knows when to use energy and when not to, as well as having boosted his game intelligence, due to his age, while dubbing himself Benjamin Button.



The 35-year-old played a key role in Manchester United's 3-0 win away at Sunderland, which keeps the Red Devils firmly in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four.











He hit a superb, curling shot from around 20-yards out in the 30th minute to put Manchester United ahead at the Stadium of Light, before the hosts lost Sebastian Larsson to a sending off just before the break.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck within one minute of the second half getting under way to make it 2-0, before a minute from time Marcus Rashford scored the visitors' third, as they moved on to 57 points from 30 games, in fifth spot in the league table.





Ibrahimovic was delighted with his own personal display and mocked his advancing years.