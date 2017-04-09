I’m Determined, I Want To Go To World Cup, Crystal Palace Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Mamadou Sakho admits he is still being driven by his international ambitions, with booking a spot in the France squad for the 2018 World Cup his new aim.



The defender originally quit Paris Saint-Germain to join Liverpool in 2013 due to worries a lack of playing time at the Parc des Princes would scupper his international chances.











When he fell out of favour at Liverpool last summer, Sakho gambled on changing Jurgen Klopp's mind and stayed at Anfield, later reversing course to sign for Crystal Palace on loan in January.



Now, having missed out on playing at Euro 2016 with France, the centre-back wants to make sure he is at the World Cup in Russia.





"I had the Euro objective, which I missed out on, and I missed it", Sakho said on Telefoot.