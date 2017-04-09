XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/04/2017 - 22:04 BST

Leeds Striker Chris Wood Misses Championship Player of Season Award, Anthony Knockaert Wins

 




Leeds United striker Chris Wood has missed out on the Championship Player of the Season award, with Brighton's Anthony Knockaert taking home the prize.

Wood had been included in the final three nominees for the prestigious award, boosted by his 24 goals in the Championship this term; the New Zealand international has scored 27 times for the Whites in all competitions.




But it was not enough to edge out Knockaert, with the winger being key to helping the Seagulls sit top of the table and on course to reach the Premier League by virtue of automatic promotion.

Knockaert, 25, has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists for Brighton in 40 Championship appearances this term.
 


Newcastle United hitman Dwight Gayle was the other nominee for the award.

Wood has however been named in the EFL Team of the Season.

The striker was picked in the side along with team-mate Pontus Jansson, who lines up in the centre of defence in the EFL Team of the Season.

Knockaert is also included in the EFL Team of the Season, along with Brighton team-mate David Stockdale, who is between the sticks.
 