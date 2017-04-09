Marouane Fellaini Captain – Manchester United Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sunderland vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with struggling Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League game this afternoon.



The Red Devils saw top four rivals Liverpool and Manchester City both collect wins on Saturday, meaning the pressure is on for them to keep pace in the race for a Champions League spot. Victory would also add more pressure to Arsenal, who play Crystal Palace on Monday.











Jose Mourinho picks Sergio Romero between the sticks, while Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw slot in at right-back and left-back respectively. Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo pair up in the centre of defence. Marouane Fellaini wears the captain's armband and takes up a spot in the middle of the park with Ander Herrera.



Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan line up just behind striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



On the bench, Mourinho has Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial if he needs to boost his attacking options, while Michael Carrick is an experienced midfield head.



Manchester United Team vs Sunderland



Romero, Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: Pereira, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Blind, Carrick, Martial, Rashford

