06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/04/2017 - 12:55 BST

Privately, Leeds United Are Getting Very Excited – Whites Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is convinced that despite the Whites stars insisting they are focusing on one game at a time, privately they will be getting excited about the prospect of promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants saw off Preston North End on Saturday to keep a firm grip on fifth spot in the Championship table and remain well on course to reach the playoffs.




If Leeds do finish in the playoffs they will be just three games from the Premier League and Gray feels no matter what head coach Garry Monk and the players say publicly, privately they will be excited.

"They are getting excited, don't worry", Gray said on LUTV.
 


"If you've got an ambition and an aim, you think about it. That's what you're playing for", he continued.

"Garry will use his experience to try to keep the players grounded.

"But we're thinking about the playoff final and when you get to the semi-final, it's a must win game then."

Leeds will be looking to stay the playoff course when they travel to take on Newcastle United on Good Friday, before then hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on Easter Monday.

At present Monk's men boast a five-point gap over seventh placed Fulham.
 