Privately, Leeds United Are Getting Very Excited – Whites Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is convinced that despite the Whites stars insisting they are focusing on one game at a time, privately they will be getting excited about the prospect of promotion to the Premier League.



The Yorkshire giants saw off Preston North End on Saturday to keep a firm grip on fifth spot in the Championship table and remain well on course to reach the playoffs.











If Leeds do finish in the playoffs they will be just three games from the Premier League and Gray feels no matter what head coach Garry Monk and the players say publicly, privately they will be excited.



"They are getting excited, don't worry", Gray said on LUTV.





"If you've got an ambition and an aim, you think about it. That's what you're playing for", he continued.