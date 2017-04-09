Ridiculous If Rangers Don’t Offer Kenny Miller Fresh Contract – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton says it would be "ridiculous" for Rangers not to offer striker Kenny Miller a new contract.



Miller was in superb form at Pittodrie on Sunday as he inspired Rangers to a 3-0 win over second place rivals Aberdeen, scoring a brace in the process.











However, Miller admitted after the game that he has heard nothing regarding a new contract at the club and Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha was staying tight-lipped too.



Sutton thinks it would be astonishing if Rangers do not offer the 37-year-old a new contract given his influence at Ibrox.





The former striker wrote on Twitter: "It would be ridiculous for Miller not to be offered a deal.