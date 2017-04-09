Ridiculous If Rangers Don’t Offer Kenny Miller Fresh Contract – Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton says it would be "ridiculous" for Rangers not to offer striker Kenny Miller a new contract.
Miller was in superb form at Pittodrie on Sunday as he inspired Rangers to a 3-0 win over second place rivals Aberdeen, scoring a brace in the process.
However, Miller admitted after the game that he has heard nothing regarding a new contract at the club and Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha was staying tight-lipped too.
Sutton thinks it would be astonishing if Rangers do not offer the 37-year-old a new contract given his influence at Ibrox.
The former striker wrote on Twitter: "It would be ridiculous for Miller not to be offered a deal.
"Still a huge influence!"
Miller has scored eleven goals in 40 appearances for Rangers in the current campaign and his first against Aberdeen was a stunning half volley.
He helped himself to 21 goals last season as Rangers won the Scottish Championship title to earn promotion to the Premiership.
Miller's future is likely to come down to whether new boss Caixinha wants him to stay at Ibrox into next term.