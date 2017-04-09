Sad To Miss Out – Former Rangers Star Weighs In On Assistant Coach Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Peter Lovenkrands admits he is disappointed to miss out on being appointed to Pedro Caixinha's coaching staff at Rangers.



The former winger was interviewed for the role by Caixinha, along with a number of other candidates, but Rangers have opted to hand the job to another ex-Ger in the shape of Jonatan Johansson.











He is current assistant manager with the Finland national team and will now bring his knowledge of Rangers to Caixinha's backroom staff at Ibrox.



Johansson turned out for Rangers for three years, from 1997 until 2000, and hit the back of the net on 25 occasions in a total of 71 appearances.





Lovenkrands has wished Johansson all the best in his new role, but admitted he is disappointed to be overlooked by the Gers.