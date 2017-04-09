We’ll Still Get Second – Derek McInnes Confident Despite Rangers Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is still confident his side will finish second in the Scottish Premiership despite going down 3-0 at home against Rangers.



There was little between the teams in a scrappy first half at Pittodrie, before then Aberdeen began to boss the match after the break, with Rangers needing Wes Foderingham to make good saves from Kenny McLean and Adam Rooney.











But Rangers held out and then hit Aberdeen with a sucker punch as Kenny Miller hit a superb half-volley into the back of the net in the 79th minute, before then making no mistake when through on goal two minutes later, as the Gers raced into a 2-0 lead.



Joe Dodoo then scored to seal the deal with seven minutes left after he made a good run down the left flank and cut inside to hit a low shot into the corner of the net.





The result means that Rangers have now cut the gap to Aberdeen in second to nine points, but McInnes remains confident his men can keep hold of runners-up spot.