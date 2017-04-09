We’ll Still Get Second – Derek McInnes Confident Despite Rangers Defeat

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is still confident his side will finish second in the Scottish Premiership despite going down 3-0 at home against Rangers.
There was little between the teams in a scrappy first half at Pittodrie, before then Aberdeen began to boss the match after the break, with Rangers needing Wes Foderingham to make good saves from Kenny McLean and Adam Rooney.
But Rangers held out and then hit Aberdeen with a sucker punch as Kenny Miller hit a superb half-volley into the back of the net in the 79th minute, before then making no mistake when through on goal two minutes later, as the Gers raced into a 2-0 lead.
Joe Dodoo then scored to seal the deal with seven minutes left after he made a good run down the left flank and cut inside to hit a low shot into the corner of the net.
The result means that Rangers have now cut the gap to Aberdeen in second to nine points, but McInnes remains confident his men can keep hold of runners-up spot.
"We've got six league games left and we've got a Scottish Cup semi-final in two weeks", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"Sometimes you've got to make sure you react the right way and we normally do. Today we didn't.
"It's a sore one for us, there's no doubt about it. In the eyes of our supporters that's a huge disappointment today, and we understand that.
"But the players are disappointed, as we all are. While we've lost the fight today, it's important we still win the battle for second and hopefully get ourselves into a cup final", he added.
"When you lose a game like today, you've got to remember that we've still got plenty to look forward to.
"Hopefully, a Hampden cup final and finish in second spot. I firmly believe that we'll do that."
Despite McInnes' comments, Rangers are likely to receive a confidence boost from the win as they look to hunt down Aberdeen and finish in second place in their first season back in the top flight.