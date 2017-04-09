West Ham Midfielder Dubs Liverpool Target Impressive

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United schemer Pedro Obiang admits he is always impressed when he sees Liverpool target Luis Muriel in action for Sampdoria.



Obiang came through the youth ranks at Sampdoria before graduating to the senior team and still keeps a close eye on the side he left in 2015 to move to West Ham.











Muriel is currently turning heads with his performances at Sampdoria and it was claimed late last month that Liverpool have been in touch with the Italian side to ask about the striker's availability.



And Obiang, who watches Muriel playing for Sampdoria, feels the Colombian never disappoints.





Asked about Muriel, Obiang was quoted as saying by Tutto Mercato: "He always impresses."