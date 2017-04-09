XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/04/2017 - 14:04 BST

West Ham Midfielder Dubs Liverpool Target Impressive

 




West Ham United schemer Pedro Obiang admits he is always impressed when he sees Liverpool target Luis Muriel in action for Sampdoria.

Obiang came through the youth ranks at Sampdoria before graduating to the senior team and still keeps a close eye on the side he left in 2015 to move to West Ham.




Muriel is currently turning heads with his performances at Sampdoria and it was claimed late last month that Liverpool have been in touch with the Italian side to ask about the striker's availability.

And Obiang, who watches Muriel playing for Sampdoria, feels the Colombian never disappoints.
 


Asked about Muriel, Obiang was quoted as saying by Tutto Mercato: "He always impresses."

The midfielder also drew comparisons between the current Sampdoria crop and the side was part of.

"They are a very young team, a bit like us once, maybe a little more technical."

Muriel, 25, has hit the back of the net 12 times in all competitions for Sampdoria this season, as well as providing his team-mates with nine assists.

Chelsea were also strongly linked with the striker in the January transfer window, but Sampdoria made sure he stayed put.

With West Ham likely in the market for another striker this summer, it remains to be seen whether the Hammers could look to enter the race for Muriel.
 