06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/04/2017 - 13:41 BST

West Ham Wanted To Keep Me – Hammers Star On Italian Interest

 




Pedro Obiang has revealed West Ham United did not want to let him go earlier this year, despite interest from Fiorentina, though has held the door open for a potential return to Sampdoria at some point.

The midfielder struggled to secure a regular spot in the side for the Hammers earlier this season, but then established himself and has been a fixture for the remainder of the campaign.




Obiang's stock in Italy continues to be high and there was talk Fiorentina wanted to tempt him back to Serie A, where he has made just one shy of one hundred appearances.

But the Spaniard claims West Ham were not interested in selling him.
 


"Simply rumours, but West Ham did not want to let me go and I wanted to stay there", Obiang was quoted as saying by Tutto Mercato, when asked about Fiorentina's interest.

The midfielder does hold out hope of playing for Sampdoria again at some point though.

"Of course I would go back", he admitted.

"We all want to go back, but it will have to wait a little bit."

Obiang, 25, came through the youth ranks at Sampdoria after joining the club from Atletico Madrid.

He moved from the Italian outfit to West Ham in 2015, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Hammers.
 