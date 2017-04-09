West Ham Wanted To Keep Me – Hammers Star On Italian Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Obiang has revealed West Ham United did not want to let him go earlier this year, despite interest from Fiorentina, though has held the door open for a potential return to Sampdoria at some point.



The midfielder struggled to secure a regular spot in the side for the Hammers earlier this season, but then established himself and has been a fixture for the remainder of the campaign.











Obiang's stock in Italy continues to be high and there was talk Fiorentina wanted to tempt him back to Serie A, where he has made just one shy of one hundred appearances.



But the Spaniard claims West Ham were not interested in selling him.





"Simply rumours, but West Ham did not want to let me go and I wanted to stay there", Obiang was quoted as saying by Tutto Mercato, when asked about Fiorentina's interest.