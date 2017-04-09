XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/04/2017 - 21:26 BST

Without You, We’re Nothing, Pedro Caixinha Tells Rangers Fans

 




Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has lauded the Gers fans for the support they provided at Pittodrie in Sunday's 3-0 win over Aberdeen and insisted the club are nothing without their fans.

The Gers faithful saw Rangers involved in a scrappy first half affair against Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership fixture Caixinha's men needed to win to boost chances of finishing in second spot.




Rangers were then under the cosh in the second half, but held on and then took full advantage when Kenny Miller cracked a superb half-volley into the back of the net in the 79th minute.

Miller then added a second in the 81st minute, while when Joe Dodoo ran the length of the Aberdeen half, cut inside and scored with a low shot two minutes later, Aberdeen were reeling and broken.
 


Rangers took all three points and Caixinha was keen to pay tribute to the supporters following the final whistle and insists their presence at Pittodrie pushed the Gers forward

"Without fans we are nothing, so we are very happy also for them because we play with the same passion that they are giving us", Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"So we just need to give the same back.

"It was really important to have their presence here.

"It was really, really important to celebrate at the end with them", the Portuguese added.

Rangers have cut the gap to Aberdeen to nine points now as they look to overhaul the Dons to grab second place.
 