06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/04/2017 - 11:35 BST

Youngsters Keep Places – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Rangers have officially confirmed their side and substitutes to take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie in a vital Scottish Premiership fixture in the battle for second place.

New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has led the Gers to two draws and one win, losing ground on Aberdeen, who sit a commanding 12 points clear of the Ibrox outfit in second.




The visitors badly need all three points at Pittodrie and to get the job done, Caixinha selects Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while youngsters David Bates and Myles Beerman keep their spots in defence, along with James Tavernier and Danny Wilson. Jason Holt lines up in midfield with Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman, while Kenny Miller, Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner carry the attacking threat.

Caixinha makes two changes in all, with Toral and Miller coming into the team, while Andy Halliday and Barrie McKay drop to the bench.

Also on the bench if needed is Josh Windass, while Joe Dodoo is another hoping for a chance to impress.

 


Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Wilson, Beerman, Holt, Toral, Hyndman, Miller, Waghorn, Garner

Substitutes: Alnwick, Hodson, Wilson, Halliday, Windass, Dodoo, McKay
 