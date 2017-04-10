Arsenal Players Have Chucked It For Arsene Wenger – Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher thinks that the Arsenal players have now stopped playing for Arsene Wenger, after he saw the Gunners slump to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.
Arsenal went into the Premier League fixture under pressure after top four rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all registered wins at the weekend.
But the Gunners were second best against Sam Allardyce's men, who eased to a 3-0 win and in truth could have ever won by a larger margin.
Arsenal have now lost their last four Premier League games away from home on the bounce and are increasingly looking at missing out on a Champions League spot.
For Carragher, it appears the Arsenal players have given up playing for Wenger and want change.
"It looks like the Arsenal players have chucked it, losing four on the bounce like that", the former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.
"It looks like the players want change.
"I still am a massive admirer of Wenger and the class of him, but I think it is time for a change.
"The club is Arsene Wenger from top to bottom, but now the whole club looks a problem. On the pitch you can see that."
And Carragher feels the acceptance of a top four spot being classed as success means Arsenal have lost the special winning spirit they used to have.
"Forget top four, it's been a nonsense for four or five years, go for trophies.
"And they've lost that, something special that they had."
The Gunners next face a visit to Middlesbrough as they bid to get their top four push back on track. Arsenal also have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to look forward to later this month.