Arsenal Players Have Chucked It For Arsene Wenger – Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher thinks that the Arsenal players have now stopped playing for Arsene Wenger, after he saw the Gunners slump to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.



Arsenal went into the Premier League fixture under pressure after top four rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all registered wins at the weekend.











But the Gunners were second best against Sam Allardyce's men, who eased to a 3-0 win and in truth could have ever won by a larger margin.



Arsenal have now lost their last four Premier League games away from home on the bounce and are increasingly looking at missing out on a Champions League spot.





For Carragher, it appears the Arsenal players have given up playing for Wenger and want change.