Character, Definitely Got Character – Former Liverpool Star On What Key Reds Stat Shows

Former Liverpool star Dominic Matteo feels the Reds have got immense character in their squad due to their ability to win points from losing positions.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1 at the weekend, have now won the most points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.











Liverpool struggled to get going in the first half at the bet365 Stadium and fell behind right before the half-time break, courtesy of Jonathan Walters’ header from close range.



Klopp brought on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino at half-time and the Brazilian duo struck once each between the 70th and the 72nd minutes to win the game for the visitors.





And Matteo, who explained that Liverpool looked more like a Klopp’s team in the second half, thinks the Reds squad are full of character for being able to rescue so many points from losing positions in the present campaign.

“Character, definitely character”, he said on LFC TV, when asked what it says about Liverpool, who have won more points from losing positions than any other team in the league.



“Sometimes they have reacted when they have gone behind and picked up a lot of points.



“I just wish they'd start the game like that sometimes.



“Sometimes it takes a goal to get going, sometimes may be what the manager said at half-time obviously worked.



“I don’t think we were at it for the first 15-20 minutes, we found it hard to get the momentum going in the first half.



“But we started the second half so positively, on the front foot.



“And it looked like a Jurgen Klopp team in the second half.”



Liverpool, who are currently third in the standings, will next face West Bromwich Albion at Hawthorns on Sunday.

