He’s A Rangers Man – Former Finland Boss Backs Jonatan Johansson In Ibrox Role

Ex-Finland coach Mixu Paatelainen says that "Rangers man" Jonatan Johansson will be relishing a return to Ibrox.
The former Rangers striker has been added to Pedro Caixinha's backroom staff after the Portuguese interviewed several former Gers stars for the position, in his quest to add local knowledge to his coaching group.
Johansson has experience on the coaching staff with the Finland national team, as well as Motherwell's Under-20s – and Paatelainen claims that the former Rangers player will be looking forward to the chance to go back to Ibrox.
"Jonatan is a Rangers man through and through so he will really enjoy working for a club that is so close to his heart", he told the BBC.
And the former Hibernian manager is sure Johansson will do what is required of him by new Rangers boss Caixinha, as he seeks to take the next step in his coaching career.
"I'd regard Jonatan as an honest, very loyal person who has experience of playing at the top level", the 50-year-old said.
"JJ is a guy who will be very easy to work with and whatever Pedro Caixinha asks him to do, he will do it. He will be a pleasure to work with.
"It's a great move for JJ to improve and get experience of coaching at such a great club", Paatelainen added.
Paatelainen signed Johansson as a player while in charge of Hibernian in 2009.
The 41-year-old arrives at Ibrox with a substantial playing career behind him, which includes over 100 caps for Finland.