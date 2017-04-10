XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/04/2017 - 14:07 BST

He’s A Rangers Man – Former Finland Boss Backs Jonatan Johansson In Ibrox Role

 




Ex-Finland coach Mixu Paatelainen says that "Rangers man" Jonatan Johansson will be relishing a return to Ibrox.

The former Rangers striker has been added to Pedro Caixinha's backroom staff after the Portuguese interviewed several former Gers stars for the position, in his quest to add local knowledge to his coaching group.




Johansson has experience on the coaching staff with the Finland national team, as well as Motherwell's Under-20s – and Paatelainen claims that the former Rangers player will be looking forward to the chance to go back to Ibrox.

"Jonatan is a Rangers man through and through so he will really enjoy working for a club that is so close to his heart", he told the BBC.
 


And the former Hibernian manager is sure Johansson will do what is required of him by new Rangers boss Caixinha, as he seeks to take the next step in his coaching career.

"I'd regard Jonatan as an honest, very loyal person who has experience of playing at the top level", the 50-year-old said.

"JJ is a guy who will be very easy to work with and whatever Pedro Caixinha asks him to do, he will do it. He will be a pleasure to work with.

"It's a great move for JJ to improve and get experience of coaching at such a great club", Paatelainen added.

Paatelainen signed Johansson as a player while in charge of Hibernian in 2009.

The 41-year-old arrives at Ibrox with a substantial playing career behind him, which includes over 100 caps for Finland.
 