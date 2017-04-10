He’s A Rangers Man – Former Finland Boss Backs Jonatan Johansson In Ibrox Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Finland coach Mixu Paatelainen says that "Rangers man" Jonatan Johansson will be relishing a return to Ibrox.



The former Rangers striker has been added to Pedro Caixinha's backroom staff after the Portuguese interviewed several former Gers stars for the position, in his quest to add local knowledge to his coaching group.











Johansson has experience on the coaching staff with the Finland national team, as well as Motherwell's Under-20s – and Paatelainen claims that the former Rangers player will be looking forward to the chance to go back to Ibrox.



"Jonatan is a Rangers man through and through so he will really enjoy working for a club that is so close to his heart", he told the BBC.





And the former Hibernian manager is sure Johansson will do what is required of him by new Rangers boss Caixinha, as he seeks to take the next step in his coaching career.