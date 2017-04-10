XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/04/2017 - 14:46 BST

He's Really Good Player – Heung-Min Son Impressed With Spurs Team-Mate

 




Heung-Min Son has explained that he was delighted to see his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Kieran Tripper performing well during Spurs’ 4-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

The right-back, who normally plays second fiddle Kyle Walker, gave a good account of himself after starting against the Hornets at White Hart Lane.




Besides providing stability to his side’s defence, Trippier also provided the assist for Son’s second goal after the break.

And the South Korea international stated that he along with the other players in the Tottenham squad are extremely happy for Trippier, who has thus far made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, setting up five goals.
 


“I’m delighted for him, he’s doing well and he’s a really good player”, Son told Spurs TV.

“He has assisted me so many times so I’m thankful.

“I’m happy because he played well.

“We’re all happy for him.”

Son went on to add that he thinks the sense of togetherness in the Tottenham squad is key to the club for maintaining their present level of form; Spurs are unbeaten in their last nine outings in all competitions, winning eight of those.

“We just look forward”, he continued.

“We all have quality, mentality and everyone has to show respect for their team-mates – 11 players and the players on the bench as well.

“Everyone helps each other, we’re all ready for each other and that’s why we’re all confident.”

Tottenham will next play Bournemouth at White Hart Lane on Saturday.
 