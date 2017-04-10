I Want Massive Leeds United Back In Premier League – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed that he would love to see Leeds United back in the Premier League next season.



The Peacocks have shown great character this season, going onto to lift themselves into fifth spot in the Championship table, vying for a spot in the playoffs.











The club's form signifies a marked improvement from their show last season when they finished 13th, resulting in the departure of then head coach Steve Evans.



Wright, who played for Arsenal between 1991 and 1998, regularly meeting the Whites, insists that it would delightful for football fans to see Leeds United return to the top flight and play with other top teams in the Premier League in England.





"I'd love to see Leeds back in the Premier League", Wright said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"They're a massive club and have a great chance of going up this season", he added.



Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in the 2003/04 season and have not played top flight football since.



If the Whites are to go up then it is likely to have to come through the playoffs as the top two automatic promotion spots appear a bridge too far at present.

