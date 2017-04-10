I’ll Be Fine For Newcastle – Leeds United Star Eases Injury Fears

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has revealed that he will be fine to face Newcastle United on Good Friday after suffering from cramp during his side’s 3-0 win over Preston North End at the weekend.



Roofe, who returned to the starting eleven after three matches against Preston, put in a fantastic performance on Saturday.











The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the 18th minute before providing the assist for Pablo Hernandez’s goal on the brink of half-time.



But Roofe could not last the whole game and had to be substituted in the 70th minute after suffering from cramp.





However, the former Oxford United man, who feels the hot weather and the hard Elland Road pitch contributed to his cramp, insisted that he will be fine for the game against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

“It was just cramp”, he told LUTV after the game.



“I thought my calf was going down there.



“It was a hot day and the ground was hard as well and I think it was a combination of that.



“It took a while to go and that’s why I was down for a bit.



“But I will be fine [for the Newcastle game].”



Roofe, who joined Leeds from Oxford United on a four-year-deal last summer, has thus far made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants, scoring four times and setting up seven goals.

