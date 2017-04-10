I’ve Never Played At Newcastle United But Team Comes First – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has insisted that it does not matter if he features against Newcastle United on Good Friday or not as long as the Whites return home with the full three points from St. James' Park.



The 24-year-old, who was used as a late substitute in the losses against Reading and Brentford, was named in the starting line-up by Leeds head coach Garry Monk against Preston North End at the weekend.











The Yorkshire giants won the contest against the Lilywhites 3-0, with Roofe putting in an impressive display by scoring once and providing an assist.



And Roofe, who revealed that he is yet to play at St. James' Park, explained that Leeds winning against Newcastle is of more importance than him featuring in the game or not.





“I’ve never [played there]”, he told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked if he has ever sampled St. James’ Park.

“Hopefully it will be my first time.



“As long as we get the three points, if I play or I don’t play [it doesn’t matter].



“We just need the three points.”



Roofe went on to add that it is vitally important for Leeds to win at Newcastle to boost their chances of finishing the season in a playoff spot.



“It’s going to be a massive occasion”, he continued.



“But at the end of the day, it’s just another game and we need the three points again to push us on and cement that playoff promotion [place].”



Leeds, who were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road earlier in the season, are currently fifth in the Championship table with 72 points from 41 games.

