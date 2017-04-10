XRegister
10/04/2017 - 17:18 BST

Keep Emotions In Check And Get Job Done At Old Trafford Says Antonio Conte

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has urged his team to keep check on their emotions and focus on getting the job done against Manchester United on Easter Sunday.

The Pensioners went one step closer towards winning the league title as they beat Bournemouth 3-1 away from home on Saturday to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the table.




Next up are rivals Manchester United, who are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions, with their last loss coming against the same opponents in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Conte is apprehensive about the tip to Old Trafford and has asked his players to keep their emotions in check as they try to march towards the league title without any hiccups.
 


"For us, it's always important to control our emotion because we are playing and fighting to win the title", Conte told his club's official website.  

"It's important now in every game to try and take three points, including at Old Trafford.

"We know this game will be very tough, but we are in good form and the players have the right confidence."

Conte also took time to stress that Chelsea will have their work cut out even more because every team want to beat the side at the top of the table.

Drawing comparisons between their game and Tottenham's game against Bournemouth, Conte said: "If you compare these two games – we face United away and Tottenham face Bournemouth at home – I think that it's easier for Tottenham to take points in their home stadium.

"I think Manchester United for sure will have good motivation because they are playing against Chelsea.

"Every team wants to beat the team at the top of the table.

"We know our schedule is not easy.

"We are having a good season but we want it to become a great season. To become a great season and to write history you must win."
 