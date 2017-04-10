XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/04/2017 - 17:40 BST

Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane All Set To Go Under Knife

 




Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will undergo surgery on his injured knee on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for about two months.

The former Southampton man damaged a cartilage in his left knee after a collision with Everton left-back Leighton Baines the Merseyside derby at Anfield.




Initial reports suggested that the player would miss his side's remaining matches for the season and Jurgen Klopp later admitted that it would be impossible for the Senegalese to recover in time to play again this term.

Now Mane is going under the knife and Liverpool will cross their fingers that the surgery is successful. 
 


Liverpool signed Mane from Southampton last summer for around £30m and the forward quickly established himself as a key man.  

The Reds suffered without Mane in January, when he was away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane has been in good form for Klopp's team this season, scoring 13 goals in the league out of a total of 27 matches.
 