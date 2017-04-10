XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/04/2017 - 17:08 BST

Manchester United Need Goals From Everywhere Feels Former Red Devil

 




Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs feels that the Red Devils need goals from every player on the pitch, be it the wide men, the midfielders or even the defenders from set pieces.

The Red Devils have, Giggs feels, been over-reliant on their talisman striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has netted 28 goals for the side in all competitions.




The only other player to reach double figures is attacking midfielder Juan Mata with ten, followed by Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both scoring eight.

Highlighting the massive difference between the 35-year-old and his other team-mates in terms of scoring goals, Giggs said that his former team need more goalscorers if they are to challenge the top teams in the Premier League.
 


Giggs insists that even the defenders, when they are not busy defending, need to contribute with goals from set pieces along with the rest of the team.  

"There is not a lot wrong with the team, the performances are good and defensively we look strong", Giggs was quoted as saying beIN Sports.

"It is just that concentration in front of goal and just that over-reliance, really, on Ibrahimovic.

"He is the centre-forward, but you need goals to come from everywhere, be it the wide men, midfielders, or even the defenders chipping in at set-pieces."

Ibrahimovic scored again on Sunday, along with Mkhitaryan and Rashford, as Manchester United beat Sunderland 3-0.
 