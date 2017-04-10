Mesut Ozil Attitude Shocking, Always Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen Ahead of Him – Spurs Legend

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has slammed Mesut Ozil, saying the Arsenal man has a "shocking attitude" and insisting he would always pick Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen ahead of the German.
Roberts watched Ozil's performance for Arsenal in their 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Monday night and was less than impressed.
Ozil, who cost Arsenal over £40m to sign from Real Madrid, completed all 90 minutes against the Eagles, but was ineffective.
And Roberts thinks he displayed a poor attitude throughout the Premier League game, noting that in his view Eriksen and Alli are streets ahead.
The former Tottenham man took to Twitter to write: "Not in a million years would I want Ozil in my side over Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli.
"He has a shocking attitude to the game", Roberts added.
Ozil has been criticised by sections of the Arsenal support this season for his performances, with the Gunners now looking at finishing outside the top four in the Premier League.
The Germany international is yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and there is a question mark over his Arsenal future.