Mesut Ozil Attitude Shocking, Always Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen Ahead of Him – Spurs Legend

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has slammed Mesut Ozil, saying the Arsenal man has a "shocking attitude" and insisting he would always pick Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen ahead of the German.



Roberts watched Ozil's performance for Arsenal in their 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Monday night and was less than impressed.











Ozil, who cost Arsenal over £40m to sign from Real Madrid, completed all 90 minutes against the Eagles, but was ineffective.



And Roberts thinks he displayed a poor attitude throughout the Premier League game, noting that in his view Eriksen and Alli are streets ahead.





The former Tottenham man took to Twitter to write: "Not in a million years would I want Ozil in my side over Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli .