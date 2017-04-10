Monaco Move Ahead of Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool Into Youri Tielemans Pole

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have moved into pole position, ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton, to scoop up the signature of Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.



Tielemans has made further strides in his game at Anderlecht this term and although the Belgian giants are hopeful of being able to keep him for one further season, they face an almighty battle to succeed.











A number of clubs are keen on the 19-year-old, but it is Monaco who have moved decisively into pole position, despite Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton, three wealthy Premier League clubs, being firm fans of the schemer.



It is claimed that Tielemans sees the advantages of moving to Monaco as a vital stepping stone to a bigger league, with the principality side handing him the chance to impress with a vibrant, young team.





The Belgian's agent is also based in Monaco, a further advantage for the Ligue 1 club.