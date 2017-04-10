XRegister
06 October 2016

10/04/2017 - 12:33 BST

Now We’ve Got Air of Confidence For West Brom – Liverpool Legend

 




David Fairclough is of the opinion that Liverpool’s performance against Stoke City at the weekend will boost the Reds’ confidence for their crucial clash at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have often struggled against less-fancied opponents in the present campaign, came from behind to beat Stoke 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.




The win enabled Liverpool to remain in a good position in the race for a top four finish as they presently find themselves third in the Premier League table with 63 points from 32 games.

And Fairclough, who is optimistic about Liverpool finishing in the top four, feels the Merseyside giants will head into the game at Hawthorns feeling confident, owing to their performance at Stoke.
 


“You have got to get over the line”, the legend said after the game on LFC TV, while discussing Liverpool’s chances of a top four finish.

“There are stages in a season when you want to see the team play with style and a bit of a swagger.

“But at the business end of a season, it’s all about accumulating points.

“But I think we did it in style and with that I think we go through to the other games, especially the West Brom game with a little bit of an air of confidence.

“We know that it’s very much in our hands because if we can play like that against Stoke, I think we can go all the way this season.”

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings, winning four of those, beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield in October.
 