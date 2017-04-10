XRegister
06 October 2016

10/04/2017 - 19:02 BST

Olivier Giroud On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture this evening.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, all Arsenal's rivals for a top four spot, won at the weekend, meaning pressure has been piled on the Gunners to get a result.




Arsenal are without their first and second choice goalkeepers, as Petr Cech and David Ospina miss out, something which means Emiliano Martinez is between the sticks.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger picks Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Paulista as the central defensive pairing, while Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka protect the back four. Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez tuck in behind Danny Welbeck.

From the bench the Arsenal manager can call for Olivier Giroud if needed, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey are also options.

 


Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace

Martinez, Bellerin, Paulista, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck

Substitutes: Macey, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud
 