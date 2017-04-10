Rangers Did Homework On Pedro Caixinha And Team, Dave King Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers supremo Dave King insists that the club did their homework on new manager Pedro Caixinha and the management set-up.



The Gers accepted Mark Warburton's resignation in February and placed Under-20s boss Graeme Murty in temporary charge while commencing the search for his successor.











Eventually the Ibrox outfit settled on Portuguese tactician Caixinha and tempted him to quit Al Gharafa to take charge on a contract running until the summer of 2020; he also brought in his own backroom staff.



And King insists that Rangers, who Caixinha led to a 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday, made sure they did their research on the new boss and the set-up surrounding him.





" Despite a relatively disappointing campaign up to this point, we have taken the necessary steps to revitalise the team and its performance", King explained to the club's official site.