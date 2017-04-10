Sam Allardyce Would Have Kept Sunderland Up – Jamie Carragher

Follow @insidefutbol





Jamie Carragher believes if Sam Allardyce had stayed at Sunderland this term then the Black Cats would not be heading down to the Championship.



Allardyce was tempted away from the Stadium of Light to take charge of England last summer, but lasted just one match after an off the pitch sting resulted in his departure.











Crystal Palace brought Allardyce in after parting ways with Alan Pardew in December and the former Sunderland boss has worked his magic, with a 3-0 win over Arsenal on Monday night leaving the Eagles six points clear of the relegation zone.



Sunderland meanwhile are rock bottom under David Moyes and, ten points from safety, look to be heading for relegation.





It is something which would not be unfolding if Allardyce was still at Sunderland, in Carragher's view.