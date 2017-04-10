XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/04/2017 - 22:14 BST

Sam Allardyce Would Have Kept Sunderland Up – Jamie Carragher

 




Jamie Carragher believes if Sam Allardyce had stayed at Sunderland this term then the Black Cats would not be heading down to the Championship.

Allardyce was tempted away from the Stadium of Light to take charge of England last summer, but lasted just one match after an off the pitch sting resulted in his departure.




Crystal Palace brought Allardyce in after parting ways with Alan Pardew in December and the former Sunderland boss has worked his magic, with a 3-0 win over Arsenal on Monday night leaving the Eagles six points clear of the relegation zone.

Sunderland meanwhile are rock bottom under David Moyes and, ten points from safety, look to be heading for relegation.
 


It is something which would not be unfolding if Allardyce was still at Sunderland, in Carragher's view.

"He's got a formula he takes to every club he goes to and he's a guarantee of not going down", Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"I think if he'd stayed at Sunderland this season, I don't think they'd have gone down.

"He's a saviour for club chairman", the former Liverpool defender added.

Crystal Palace were just one point and one place better off than Sunderland when Allardyce took over at Selhurst Park in December.
 