There’s Still Plenty To Play For – Harry Kane Rallies Spurs Troops

Harry Kane believes there is plenty for Tottenham Hotspur to play for this season, despite the side being seven points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.



It is looking a tough ask for Spurs to reel in the Blues with just seven games left in the league this term and tough tests to come against Arsenal (home), West Ham (away) and Manchester United (home).











But Kane, who noted that Spurs are in the semi-final of the FA Cup, where they will meet Chelsea, feels that his side have much to play for this term.



Kane, who has just returned from injury, told his club's official site: "It’s difficult being out and missing matches but it’s part of the game.





" It’s frustrating but I feel I’ve still had a pretty good season and there are still seven games left in the league and hopefully a couple more in the FA Cup as well. There is plenty to play for", the striker said.