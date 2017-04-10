XRegister
06 October 2016

10/04/2017 - 15:17 BST

There’s Still Plenty To Play For – Harry Kane Rallies Spurs Troops

 




Harry Kane believes there is plenty for Tottenham Hotspur to play for this season, despite the side being seven points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

It is looking a tough ask for Spurs to reel in the Blues with just seven games left in the league this term and tough tests to come against Arsenal (home), West Ham (away) and Manchester United (home).




But Kane, who noted that Spurs are in the semi-final of the FA Cup, where they will meet Chelsea, feels that his side have much to play for this term.

Kane, who has just returned from injury, told his club's official site: "It’s difficult being out and missing matches but it’s part of the game.
 


"It’s frustrating but I feel I’ve still had a pretty good season and there are still seven games left in the league and hopefully a couple more in the FA Cup as well. There is plenty to play for", the striker said.

"It’s Bournemouth next, another tough game but we’re back at the Lane, confident and looking forward to it.

"We know we have to try to win and keep the pressure on."

Spurs overwhelmed Watford at White Hart Lane at the weekend to run out 4-0 winners in the Premier League fixture, while Kane made his comeback, replacing Vincent Janssen just after the hour mark.

Mauricio Pochettino's men may yet hope if they can beat Chelsea in the FA Cup they could cause the Blues to then lose confidence and wobble in the Premier League.
 