Two Clubs Lead Race For 19-Year-Old Celtic Target

Borussia Monchengladbach and Club Brugge have emerged as the two leading candidates to sign Celtic target Henry Onyekuru in the summer transfer window.



Nigerian forward Onyekuru was desperate to quit Belgian minnows Eupen in the January transfer window when a bid of €1m dropped from Celtic.











But Eupen were not willing to sell, even amid interest from CSKA Moscow and Liverpool, and Onyekuru going AWOL towards the end of the window did not change the club's mind.



Onyekuru soon returned to action and helped Eupen to avoid relegation from the Belgian top flight, but he is expected to be sold this summer.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, it is Borussia Monchengladbach and Club Brugge who are at present the most likely to win the race for Onyekuru in the summer.