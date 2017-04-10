We Need To Feel It – Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool’s Post-Season Friendly

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks it is important for the club's players and coaching staff to realise just how big the Reds are, something he is sure their post-season trip to Australia will hammer home.
Klopp got a taster of Liverpool's size last summer when the Reds were well supported on their pre-season tour of the United States and more of the same is expected in Australia.
Liverpool are due to take on A-League outfit Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium on 24th May, just days after the end of the season, in what will be the first time Klopp has visited Australia.
And Klopp, who believes feeling the size of the club worldwide is important, also says Liverpool have a duty to give something back to fans who make such sacrifices to follow them.
"It will be my first time in Australia and we’re really looking forward to it", Klopp said on LFC TV.
"You play in Premier League away games and there are always a lot of fans there. Then you can have a little imagination of how big the club is.
"Then we were in the USA last year and you felt ‘OK, obviously there are a lot of supporters too!’
"You need to feel it.
"All the people who did trips like this in the past told me: ‘When you go to another country you really see how big the club is.’
"For all of us, it’s exciting to see how many LFC fans are already there. I know it’s difficult for them to watch games, with the time difference and all that stuff, getting up at night or whenever", the German continued.
"But they really want to be close to the club – so it’s our job to show yes, we are really close."
It remains to be seen how strong Liverpool's squad that head to Australia will be at the end of a tiring season, with the Reds playing their final Premier League match just three days before the post-season friendly.