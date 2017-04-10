We Need To Feel It – Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool’s Post-Season Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks it is important for the club's players and coaching staff to realise just how big the Reds are, something he is sure their post-season trip to Australia will hammer home.



Klopp got a taster of Liverpool's size last summer when the Reds were well supported on their pre-season tour of the United States and more of the same is expected in Australia.











Liverpool are due to take on A-League outfit Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium on 24th May, just days after the end of the season, in what will be the first time Klopp has visited Australia.



And Klopp, who believes feeling the size of the club worldwide is important, also says Liverpool have a duty to give something back to fans who make such sacrifices to follow them.





" It will be my first time in Australia and we’re really looking forward to it", Klopp said on LFC TV.