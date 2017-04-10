We’re So Happy For Him – Matteo Darmian Hails Manchester United Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Matteo Darmian says all his Manchester United team-mates are happy for Marcus Rashford after he scored his first league goal since September on Sunday.



Rashford found the back of the net in Manchester United's comfortable 3-0 victory away at struggling Sunderland, the Red Devils keeping pace in the race to finish in the top four in the Premier League.











The England man has struggled to live up to expectations this season, but Darmian insists Rashford has been working hard throughout the season and says sometimes strikers almost score with every shot and then sometimes don't, implying luck can play a big part.



Darmian told his club's official site: "Everyone is happy for him.





" Of course, sometimes every shot the striker makes, he scores. Sometimes not", the Italian defender continued.