West Ham Star Wants Six Points From Next Two To Allow Hammers To Play With Comfort

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Jose Fonte says his side are focused on building on Saturday's vital 1-0 win over Swansea City in order that they can enjoy their football a little more towards the end of the campaign.



Slaven Bilic's men had been sliding alarmingly towards the Premier League drop zone, but arrested their slump by edging out Paul Clement's Swans at the London Stadium.











Fonte is keen for West Ham to keep their foot on the gas and take maximum points from their upcoming two games, which come against Sunderland and Everton.



And the Portugal international feels if West Ham can pick up six points, then they can add more joy to their play by removing the pressure of any relegation worries.





" Our aim is to win the next two matches, then we can start to look at things a little differently", Fonte told his club's official site.