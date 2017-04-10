We’ve Let Fans Down – Rangers Star Hopeful Win Over Aberdeen Boosts Supporters’ Belief

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Wilson has admitted that Rangers have let their fans down this season and feels that the players should take responsibility for it.



The Gers, who returned to the top flight this season, have struggled to live up to expectations in the Scottish Premiership so far.











Rangers presently find themselves third in the league table with 55 points from 32 games, nine adrift of second-placed Aberdeen, whom they beat 3-0 on Sunday.



Pedro Caixinha’s team need to finish the season strongly to have any chance of claiming second spot in the league behind champions Celtic.





And Wilson, who conceded that the Rangers faithful have had to endure some tough times this term, however, thanked the fans for their support.

The defender went on to add that he feels Rangers’ win over Aberdeen will provide the fans with a little bit more belief in their team.



“There’s no doubt that we players have let the fans down this year”, Wilson told Rangers TV after the game at Aberdeen.



“Hopefully their journey back home will be a bit better.



“They have had some tough times this season and we players have to take responsibility for that.



“But we thank them for their support and hopefully it has given them a wee bit more belief in us.”



Rangers’ only chance of winning a trophy this season is the Scottish Cup, with the Light Blues scheduled to play Celtic in the semi-finals of the domestic cup competition later in the month.

