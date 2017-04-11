XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/04/2017 - 10:57 BST

Arsene Wenger Has Created The Invisibles – Chris Sutton

 




Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Arsene Wenger has to leave Arsenal at the end of the season as he is consistently failing to get the best out of his players.

Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four received a huge blow on Monday night when the Gunners suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.




Wenger’s men have won just twice in their last eight league games and are now sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fourth placed Manchester City.

With top four hopes diminishing for Arsenal, Sutton feels it is time Wenger steps down from his position at the end of the season and allows a new manager to take charge.
 


And the former Celtic striker believes a new manager can get more out of the current crop of players at Arsenal.  

Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Why are we moving forward if we are talking about him staying?

“This is a manager who has managed the ‘Invincibles’ and he is managing the invisibles.

“There are ways to lose a football match but he is not getting best out of these players.

"He has to go and they have to get someone else in.

“Could someone else do a better job? Absolutely.”

Wenger has so far refused to let fans know whether he is going to continue at Arsenal next season but there is talk that the Frenchman will ultimately sign a new contract.
 