Arsene Wenger Has Created The Invisibles – Chris Sutton

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Arsene Wenger has to leave Arsenal at the end of the season as he is consistently failing to get the best out of his players.



Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four received a huge blow on Monday night when the Gunners suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.











Wenger’s men have won just twice in their last eight league games and are now sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fourth placed Manchester City.



With top four hopes diminishing for Arsenal, Sutton feels it is time Wenger steps down from his position at the end of the season and allows a new manager to take charge.





And the former Celtic striker believes a new manager can get more out of the current crop of players at Arsenal.

Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Why are we moving forward if we are talking about him staying?



“This is a manager who has managed the ‘Invincibles’ and he is managing the invisibles.



“There are ways to lose a football match but he is not getting best out of these players.



"He has to go and they have to get someone else in.



“Could someone else do a better job? Absolutely.”



Wenger has so far refused to let fans know whether he is going to continue at Arsenal next season but there is talk that the Frenchman will ultimately sign a new contract.

