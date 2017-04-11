XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/04/2017 - 11:04 BST

Barcelona Star Sounds Out Compatriots at Chelsea and Manchester United

 




Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba is making enquiries with his Spain team-mates about life at Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The 28-year-old full-back has notched up more than 30 appearances in all competitions this season but is no longer a certain starter in Barcelona’s first eleven.




Luis Enrique has often played with three at the back in recent games, which meant the Spaniard lost his place in the team and Alba is considering his future at Barcelona at the moment.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Alba has consulted with his Spain team-mates such as Cesc Fabregas and Pedro Rodriguez about life at Chelsea and has also spoken with his compatriots at Manchester United.
 


While it is still unclear whether he is going to push for a transfer in the summer, Alba is keeping his options open if he has to finally force his way out of Barcelona at the end of the season.  

With Enrique leaving the club at the end of the season, Alba is willing to wait for the new manager to define a certain role for him in the team before taking any decision.

The Spaniard joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and has clocked up 190 appearances for the club, winning a Champions League and three La Liga titles amongst various other honours with the club.

Alba has a contract until 2020 with the Catalan giants.
 