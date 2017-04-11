Champions League Improvement Is Brendan Rodgers’ Aim – Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd admits that Brendan Rodgers’ next challenge will be to make the Scottish champions a more competitive outfit in the Champions League.



The Bhoys have remained unbeaten on the domestic front this season and have already bagged the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup in the current campaign.











With little in the way of league games left and a Scottish Cup semi-final date with Rangers later this month, Celtic are now eyeing finishing the season unbeaten and the domestic treble.



And Boyd admits that there has been a real buzz around Celtic Park this season because of their performances and with Rodgers signing a new contract last week, there is real momentum behind the Bhoys at the moment.





Talking about the buzz surrounding the club, the Celtic legend said in Celtic TV: “It’s because of the way we have been playing this season.

“The unbeaten run domestically, possibly a treble at the end of it and if you are not going to have buzz out of this then you are never going to have one.



“The news of Brendan signing that new contract has kept that momentum building and it’s a never ending series of some good news or performances.”



However, Celtic were landed with tough games on their return to the Champions League this season and finished at the bottom of their group.



And Boyd believes Rodgers will be aiming to improve their performances in Europe after remaining virtually untouchable in Scotland this season.



“We are certainly hoping Brendan repeats what we have done this year and maybe we can be a bit more competitive in the Champions League.



“I think that’s what his aim will be.”

