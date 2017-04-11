Everyone Loves Slaven Bilic – West Ham Star Delights At Taking Pressure Off Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham veteran James Collins insists that it is easy to hide behind Slaven Bilic when the team are not performing well, but he and his team-mates love their boss and will stand by his side defending him.



The Hammers put a string of disappointing results behind them by winning 1-0 against strugglers Swansea City at the weekend to get back to winning ways.











The hard earned win was in fact West Ham's first in eight matches and eases the pressure somewhat on manager Bilic who has been at the receiving end of criticism for his team's poor run of form.



Collins, who has been with the Hammers since 2012 after rejoining the club, insists that he personally is mature enough to take the blame himself and not hide behind his manager.





According to the defender, on the pitch it is the players who are entrusted with the task of performing and it was good that they could do so to honour their manager.

“It is easy to hide behind the manager and I’ve been at clubs before where the manager has taken a lot of stick when the players aren’t performing", Collins told his club's official website.



"Personally, I am big enough to come out and say maybe I haven’t played well enough, and we needed to look at ourselves and hopefully we’ve done that.



“Everyone here loves the gaffer, he’s such a great guy and a great coach and his staff with him, and we were disappointed with the stick he was getting when it was us on the pitch performing.



"We needed to go out, so to put in a really dogged and spirited performance for him was great.”

