Former Liverpool Star Explains Why Reds In Strong Position To Finish In Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes the Reds’ record against the top teams this season has put them in a strong position to finish in the Premier League’s top four.



Jurgen Klopp’s men came from behind to win against Stoke at the weekend and further consolidated their claim to finish in the top four and earn a passage back to the Champions League.











They are six points ahead of Manchester United in sixth and have played two more games than their big north west rivals but Mellor believes Liverpool are in a wonderful position to finish in the top four.



Liverpool have six games left in their season but won’t be entertaining any of the top seven sides and the former Red believes their record against the big teams will stand them in a good stead for top four finish.





With the top sides scheduled to play each other in the final weeks of the season, Mellor believes Liverpool will be able to take advantage of their rivals dropping points.

The former Red said on LFC TV: “We are in a very strong position in the league table at the moment.



“We are competition for, what will be a good achievement for us, a top four place and get Champions League football back to Anfield.



“The top seven are all picking up points but the difference is they are all playing each other.



"United play Chelsea next weekend, someone’s going to be dropping points, United have to go to City and Tottenham and when they play each other it will balance it out.



“We have played them all and have a super record against them, so we are in a good position.”



Liverpool will travel to the Midlands next Sunday to take on West Brom at the Hawthorns.

