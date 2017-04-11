XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/04/2017 - 22:18 BST

Leeds United Youth Boss Singles Out Promising Pair For Praise

 




Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt has hailed the progress youngsters Lewis Knight and Sammy Amissah have made this term, with the latest example coming away at Crewe Alexandra.

The young Whites slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Gresty Road against Crewe, with Knight and Asmissah combining for the opener. Knight stole possession from the Crewe backline before feeding Amissah with a cross, the youngster heading into the back of the net to make it 1-1.




Knight then almost gave Leeds the lead before the break, but his effort crashed against the post.

Crewe ultimately won the day 3-2, but Blunt was pleased with what he saw from Knight and Amissah, with the pair's performance being a bright spot in the Under-23 contest.
 


"Lewis made some fantastic runs throughout the game, he worked extremely hard in and out of possession", Blunt explained on LUTV.

"Sammy's movement for the goal, for a young 16-year-old, was very good.

"He has showed some really pleasing signs of improvement recently", he added.

The defeat continues a poor season for Leeds Under-23s, with the side sitting rock bottom of their development league table after winning just five of their 25 matches so far.

Blunt's men have conceded a whopping 48 goals, scoring just 28 to boast a goal difference of minus 20.
 