Leeds United Youth Boss Singles Out Promising Pair For Praise

Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt has hailed the progress youngsters Lewis Knight and Sammy Amissah have made this term, with the latest example coming away at Crewe Alexandra.



The young Whites slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Gresty Road against Crewe, with Knight and Asmissah combining for the opener. Knight stole possession from the Crewe backline before feeding Amissah with a cross, the youngster heading into the back of the net to make it 1-1.











Knight then almost gave Leeds the lead before the break, but his effort crashed against the post.



Crewe ultimately won the day 3-2, but Blunt was pleased with what he saw from Knight and Amissah, with the pair's performance being a bright spot in the Under-23 contest.





" Lewis made some fantastic runs throughout the game, he worked extremely hard in and out of possession", Blunt explained on LUTV .