06 October 2016

11/04/2017 - 14:17 BST

Manchester City Ready Bid To Beat Manchester United To Left-Back

 




Manchester City are ready to offer big money for Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

The 22-year-old full-back joined Monaco last summer from Marseille and has played a major role in their good form this season, both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League.




His performances have naturally attracted the attention of big clubs with Manchester United believed to be keen on signing him at the during the transfer window.

However, Manchester United are about to face competition from Mancunian rivals Manchester City for his signature as Pep Guardiola is keen to take the Frenchman to the Etihad in the summer.
 


And according to French magazine France Football, Manchester City are prepared to put a €35m bid on Monaco’s table to sign Mendy ahead of the start of next season.  

Guardiola wants a new left-back in the summer and the Spaniard has identified the Monaco man as the ideal candidate for the style of football his team will be playing moving forward.

With Monaco performing brilliantly this season, the club will be coming under pressure in the summer as a number of their players are expected to be in demand in the market.

And it remains to be seen whether the club decide to put Mendy on the list of players they are willing to lose this summer.
 