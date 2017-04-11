XRegister
X
11/04/2017 - 21:09 BST

Manchester United Living On Reputation Now – Former Anderlecht Hitman Confident

 




Former Anderlecht striker Jan Koller is confident the Belgian side have it in them to beat Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Koller was part of the last Anderlecht team to face Manchester United when the two sides collided at the Constant Vanden Stock in a Champions League group stage encounter.




Two goals from Tomasz Radzinski helped the home side to pull off a shock 2-1 win over the Premier League giants and Koller believes there is no reason why history can’t repeat itself this Thursday in the first leg in Belgium.

And the former striker feels his side beat a much more formidable Manchester United team all those years back and the Red Devils these days are only a big name on paper.
 


Speaking to Sudpresse, Koller said: “Of course they can beat United.  

“If at that time we did it, why can’t history repeat itself? Why can’t a Belgian side shine again in Europe?

“We defeated the huge Manchester United, now only the big name remains.”

Anderlecht were Manchester United’s first European opponents when the Red Devils entered the European Cup in 1956.

The two sides have met six times thus far, with Manchester United holding the upper hand with four wins.
 