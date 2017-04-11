Manchester United Pay Attention To Espanyol Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the Espanyol duo of David Lopez and Aaron Martin ahead of the summer transfer window.



With the transfer window approaching, Manchester United have ramped up their scouting efforts and it seems they are taking a special interest in two players from Espanyol.











According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United scout Toni Lima, a former Espanyol defender, was sat in the stands during Espanyol’s home win over Alaves on Saturday.



The Spaniard has been tasked with the job of keeping a special eye on the defensive duo of Lopez and Martin ahead of the summer transfer window, where Manchester United are expected to be very active.





Lopez, 27, is a versatile central defender who also the ability to play in central midfield as a defensive midfielder and has a release clause of €40m in his contract, which expires in 2020.

Martin is a 19-year-old full-back who has managed to become a regular this season for Espanyol and he also has a release clause of €30m in his contract with the club.



Manchester United will continue to watch the duo in action until the end of the season before taking a final decision on whether to make an approach during the summer.

