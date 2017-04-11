XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/04/2017 - 12:52 BST

Manchester United Pay Attention To Espanyol Pair

 




Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the Espanyol duo of David Lopez and Aaron Martin ahead of the summer transfer window.

With the transfer window approaching, Manchester United have ramped up their scouting efforts and it seems they are taking a special interest in two players from Espanyol.




According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United scout Toni Lima, a former Espanyol defender, was sat in the stands during Espanyol’s home win over Alaves on Saturday.

The Spaniard has been tasked with the job of keeping a special eye on the defensive duo of Lopez and Martin ahead of the summer transfer window, where Manchester United are expected to be very active.
 


Lopez, 27, is a versatile central defender who also the ability to play in central midfield as a defensive midfielder and has a release clause of €40m in his contract, which expires in 2020.  

Martin is a 19-year-old full-back who has managed to become a regular this season for Espanyol and he also has a release clause of €30m in his contract with the club.

Manchester United will continue to watch the duo in action until the end of the season before taking a final decision on whether to make an approach during the summer.
 