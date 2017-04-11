Manchester United Youngster Confident of Learning From Senior Custodians

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United youngster Kieran O'Hara insists that there is a lot to learn from senior goalkeepers David de Gea and Sergio Romero, both of whom, he believes, are among the best in the world.



The 20-year-old has accompanied his senior team-mates while touring abroad for their Europa League matches against Saint-Etienne and FC Rostov.











During those tours he has got the opportunity to train with the two senior pros, going on to learn from them, and he believes they are two of the best in the world.



According to the Manchester United Under-23 man, the senior duo of De Gea and Romero have different styles of goalkeeping and he can take items from both of them to improve his skills.





On the experience he got while travelling with the first-team, O'Hara told his club's official website: "It’s been a good experience to get away with the first team.

"It’s a new environment for me to learn from goalkeepers like David de Gea and Sergio Romero who, for me, are top, top keepers.



"David, in my opinion, is the best in the world and you’ve seen the way Sergio steps in for David and does an amazing job. He is a top goalkeeper too.



"There is a lot to learn for me personally off both of them.



"They have two very different styles of goalkeeping and I can take stuff from what David does well and Sergio does well. It’s good for me to be around them and take anything I can from what they’re doing in training and the games."



O'Hara has played in a total of nine matches for the Manchester United academy this season, clocking up a total of 789 minutes.

